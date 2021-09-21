InsuraGuest Announces a Strategic Alliance with SUITELIFE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® ( TSXV:ISGI, Financial)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest® announces it has signed a strategic alliance contract with SUITELIFE Underwriting Mangers, a division of the Ryan Specialty Group family and a part of RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, the managing general underwriting specialty of Ryan Specialty Group.

SUITELIFE works with top-rated insurance companies, specialty claims administrators and offers strategic loss prevention relationships to help retail agents and brokers better control their client's exposure to risk. The SUITELIFE program is customized for each type of hotel or resort, combining comprehensive coverage, responsive underwriting, exceptional service, risk management tools and competitive premiums, available exclusively through independent insurance agents and brokers.

Under SUITELIFE, starting in October, insured organizations are eligible to become a Preferred Customer of InsuraGuest.

Charles Cayias, President of InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, stated, "We are expanding our platform and creating new relationships. Our alliance with SUITELIFE not only give us the credibility we need in the hotel sector, but it also gives us access to the 700 plus hotel customers in SUITELIFE's portfolio."

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest integrates with hotel property management software through its proprietary API, which will enable hotel users to transfer certain liability exposures to the InsuraGuest carrier. By transferring certain liabilities to the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages, the covered short-term rental policy can lower the hotels claim ratios and risk profiles, which may decrease their umbrella liability policy and/or their GL policy.

Hotel Operators

The hotel entity automatically attaches the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out. The complete fee for coverage and software is $4.95 per night.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering, or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

