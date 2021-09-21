Rackspace Technology Empowers Productivity with Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rackspace Technology Empowers Productivity with Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Offering Delivers Modernized Email and Productivity Applications through a Flexible, Scalable Services Approach

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365. The offering takes a holistic approach to email and productivity application solutions for small, medium, or enterprise customers covering the areas of roadmap and strategy, tech guidance and advice, business process design, enhancements, adoption and ROI, and security and compliance.

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 provides accessible, flexible, scalable, and cost-effective services for Microsoft 365, helping maximize value and deliver better business outcomes while modernizing applications through businesses application strategy and operations. Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 pod partners work alongside businesses every step of the way to optimize and manage modern email and productivity application solutions, so businesses can maximize their investment with Microsoft 365, and take advantage of native security features starting with identity and access management.

As organizations seek to drive efficiencies, they continue to look for ways to optimize and modernize their email and productivity application investments to deliver improved customer experiences, market differentiation and secure their operations.

"Modernizing applications has grown to be a major enterprise initiative and many organizations are hard at work transforming their applications portfolios to build business agility and achieve digital transformation objectives," says Pete Marston, research director, IDC's Intelligent Application Services*.

“Companies need to find ways to maximize the value they get out of their existing applications while they modernize their application portfolio,” said Kevin Carroll, general manager, applications for Rackspace Technology. “To meet those objectives, they need access to expertise that is flexible, scalable, and economical. Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 provides that expertise across a number of M365 disciplines to optimize and secure the usage of Microsoft 365, modernize business application strategy, and provide technical guidance on application operations.”

Core components included in Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 include:

  • Access to a dedicated pod of on-demand Microsoft 365 application experts to optimize and manage complex application challenges.
  • Consultative project-based application services to assess the current application landscape, organizational capabilities, requirements, and desired future state, as well as strategic planning, design, development, and implementation.
  • Work alongside Microsoft 365 engineers to configure native Microsoft 365 capabilities, including Device Management and Data Loss Prevention, improving adoption and maximizing your investment.

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft 365 includes a complimentary Email & Productivity Application Discovery Session, along with a complimentary strategy session to learn how Rackspace Technology can accelerate the company’s path to modernizing and securing email and productivity solutions.

* IDC, “Lessons Learned from 23 Application Modernization Initiatives,” #US46042218, February 2020

For more information visit: https://www.rackspace.com/lp/rackspace-elastic-engineering-microsoft-365

Microsoft 365
Microsoft 365 with Microsoft Teams is a cost-effective cloud solution for real-time collaboration and secure work from anywhere. It includes Microsoft Teams, cloud storage, and familiar Office apps with advanced security options. Businesses can use it to chat, call, host online meetings, and collaborate in real time for remote and onsite work. It is an integrated solution that allows your team to get work done securely, all in one place.

Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Contact:

Natalie Silva
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyOTc1MSM0NDE2MjMyIzIwMDU3MjQ=
Rackspace-Technology-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment