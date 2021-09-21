Logo
Solving the Age-Old Question: What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) and Insight School of Oregon – Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), are expanding their Career Prep options early in the new school year. Students in middle school will be offered career explorations where they can find out first-hand what it’s like to have a career in fields such as teaching, business, government, hospitality, health science, IT, and more! This will give them valuable insight into how it all works and potentially setting them on a path towards their future.

In addition, students on track in high school can also take expanded Career Prep courses in both CVA and ISOR to match what is already available for students at their sister school, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA).

ORDCA provides students with exposure to skills in Business and Management, Health Services, and Arts, Information, and Communication.

In addition to career focused courses, students who attend all three Oregon schools can earn college credits while still in high school. Eligible students are able to enroll in a combined number of high school and college courses per semester, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“Never be afraid to fail. Don’t just wonder what you want to do when you grow up, try it out,” said Melissa Hausmann, Head of School. “Explore all your options and find your path. Experiment. Learn something new. And do it all while you’re still in school.”

For more information on how to start your child’s future today, please visit www.ordca.k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. ORDCA combines traditional high school academics with industry-relevant, career-focused electives—giving students a jump-start on their college and career goals. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ORDCA, visit https%3A%2F%2Fordca.k12.com%2F.

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12 and focuses on credit recovery for students who have fallen behind in high school credit, or need more academic support. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit or-ph.insightschools.net.

About Cascade Virtual Academy

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) is an online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in K-12th grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, CVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information on CVA, visit http%3A%2F%2Fcva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005014/en/

