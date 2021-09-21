Dermata to Present Results from its DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Aesthetic Study at The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2021 Annual Meeting

The presentation will highlight efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating one application of DMT410 as a new topical intradermal delivery mechanism of botulinum toxin for multiple aesthetic skin conditions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, will present efficacy and safety data from its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating one application of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions. The video presentation will be presented at The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's 2021 Annual Meeting to be held virtually, November 19-21, 2021.

"The ASDS 2021 Annual Meeting is an important and respected venue for educating and informing on the latest research and new technologies in the field of dermatologic surgery. We are honored that the research conducted with DMT410 for treatment of aesthetic skin conditions was chosen for an abstract and video presentation and look forward to sharing the findings with the dermatology community," said Christopher Nardo Ph.D., Dermata's Senior Vice President, Development. "We were also excited to have conducted this study with Dr. Sabrina Fabi, an internationally recognized leader in cosmetic dermatology, who was the principal investigator in the study."

The Phase 1b proof of concept study of DMT410 for the treatment of multiple aesthetic skin conditions was an open-label, single-center study of 10 patients receiving one application DMT410, which consists of one topical application of Spongilla powder, a naturally derived freshwater sponge, followed by one topical application of botulinum toxin. Patients were observed for a total of 16 weeks to collect safety and efficacy data and track duration of effect. The endpoints of the study were reduction in glabella, forehead, and lateral canthal lines, reduction in pore size and count, improvement in luminosity and brightness, reduction in fine lines, reduction in sebum production, and improvements in the Physician's Global Assessment.

Details of Dermata's ASDS 2021 Annual Meeting presentation will be announced in November.

About DMT410

DMT410 is Dermata's combination treatment regimen that utilizes the unique mechanical features of its Spongilla technology to facilitate the intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin by topical application rather than injection with a needle. The treatment consists of an initial topical application of Dermata's proprietary Spongilla powder to the treatment area wherein the mechanical spicules of the powder penetrate the stratum corneum creating microchannels into the dermis allowing for the topical application and penetration of botulinum toxin. Dermata is investigating DMT410 as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic indications.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. DMT310 is a once-weekly topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. DMT310 is currently under clinical development for the treatment of acne, psoriasis, and rosacea. Our second product candidate, DMT410, uses our Spongilla technology as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic indications. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: the potential development and commercialization of product candidate DMT410; the timing of the ASDS presentation and related data results of DMT410; and whether the results of DMT410 will lead to future product development. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

