Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Record Monthly Sales

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Strong Demand and Expanded Product Offerings Push August to Record Sales

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer"), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced it recorded the highest monthly sales total in the company's history in August of 2021. In addition to the highest-ever retail sales total, the company reported it added over 100 new locations/clients in the last four months.

"We are very happy with the accelerating momentum and continued demand for our product line. Our unique tech platform offers the benefits of customer loyalty and the exposure of one of the top consumer websites in the industry," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer Technologies. Rossner added, "We expect to make some major improvements to our platform in the coming months and are hoping for above market growth continuing for the foreseeable future."

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Smart App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches numerous consumers every month.

Learn more at www.tech.leafbuyer.com

Contact:

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.
Vida Almich, +720-427-3927
[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664929/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Announces-Record-Monthly-Sales

img.ashx?id=664929

