Pacific Ventures Group Announces SeaportSteak.com

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pacific Ventures Group Announces SeaportSteak.com

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Direct-to-Consumer Website Delivery of High-Quality Meat

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce its plans to launch SeaportSteak.com, a direct-to-consumer website for delivery of high-quality meat.

image-1.png

The Company expects to launch SeaportSteak.com in early 2022, utilizing its existing supply chain and direct access to meat.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We look forward to this expansion of our business to offer the Best Meats at the Best Prices, as we are able to utilize our existing infrastructure, supply chain and direct access to the best meats. It's a natural extension for us to utilize technology as an online platform to sell our high-quality restaurant-quality meats directly to consumers. This addition to our strategy will increase our margins and net profit since we are the direct source for the meat.

SeaportSteak is getting in on the ground floor for food companies entering into the online technology world providing meats direct to consumers. What sets SeaportSteak apart from others will be that Seaport Meat is a direct producer so it can provide the Best Meats at the Best Prices, as opposed to competitors such as ButcherBox, Crowd Cow and Omaha Steaks.

Stay tuned for the upcoming launch and specials.

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the website dedicated to SnöBar.)

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE: Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664919/Pacific-Ventures-Group-Announces-SeaportSteakcom

img.ashx?id=664919

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment