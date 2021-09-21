Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Launches State of Art Sports Gaming Advice and Information Website to Coincide with Football Season 2021 - Featuring Elite Lineup of Sports Betting Experts with more than 21 Professional Handicappers

Crypto Currency Introduced as 'Krush Koin' to Reward Members in New Rewards Program Marketplace on www.vegaswinners.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, unveiled today the company's new website, www.vegaswinners.com.

The website now features new functionality and expert advice from an unparalleled lineup of over 21 professional handicappers. The site was built to keep up with the explosive growth of the online sports betting industry and has been designed using feedback directly from both amateur and serious professional sports bettors.

Wayne Allyn Root, VegasWINNERS CEO stated, "Sports gambling revenues are exploding and setting records every month. Over half the states in America now have legalized sports gambling, with many more to come. But all these millions of new amateur sports bettors need quality research, analysis, information, stats and winning point spread advice. That's what we provide. We do the homework for sports bettors. 45 million Americans say they will bet on the NFL this season. That's our audience. This site was designed for them."

The new website features weekly Krush House video content co-hosted by Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". It also includes daily sports handicapping selections from the expert handicappers and showcases categories such as: The Best Picks, Free Picks, Yesterday Results, The Leader Board and more.

"We are so excited to offer the revamped website to all our sports fans and there are both premium and free sections. We're partnered with bookmakers and registered in states that sports betting is legal. Now betting on your favorite game has never been made easier," said Root.

Some of the handicappers who will provide their expertise include TV and radio veterans Larry Ness, Chip Chirimbes, Al McMordie, and Ross Benjamin.

Chip Chirimbes, VegasWinners Handicapper stated "We've been picking games for over 20 years and have been right more time than we've been wrong when it comes to picking the winner. There has been such an explosion in online sports betting and sports fans now more than ever need our guidance and VegasWINNERS makes it's really simple to find all the best information all in one place."

VegasWINNERS is celebrating the launch of its new website by providing coupons to first-time registrants, and substantial discounts on long-term subscriptions. More information is available on www.vegaswinners.com. Recently, VegasWINNERS announced a new loyalty rewards and cryptocurrency launchthat includes a points system and cryptocurrency redemption marketplace. Points are earned based upon interaction on the VegasWINNERS and Krush House websites, or other websites based upon predefined actions and rewards. They can then be converted to Krush Coin, a tokenized currency using the blockchain network.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to a Research & Markets report, the industry should reach $92.9 billion by 2023, growing at an annual compound rate of 11.6%. Projections say that rising technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, and VR will drive the industry forward and that North America will keep pace with the rest of the world, as its market should grow at a rate of 14.78% until 2025. For further information, please see https://dailygazette.com/online-gambling-in-the-united-states-in-2021/.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive

traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites at https://vegaswinners.com and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug

[email protected]

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/664896/Winners-Inc-Subsidiary-VegasWINNERS-Launches-State-of-Art-Sports-Gaming-Advice-and-Information-Website-to-Coincide-with-Football-Season-2021--Featuring-Elite-Lineup-of-Sports-Betting-Experts-with-more-than-21-Professional-Handicappers



