George Remus Single Barrel selections arriving at retailers just in time for National Bourbon Heritage Month

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxco announces George Remus Single Barrel selections are headed to participating retailers. The handpicked barrels of bourbon are arriving at retailers in September to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month.

This year's selections mark the second year of the George Remus Single Barrel program. In March retailers were invited to taste and select a barrel from two unique mash bills. This process was done virtually, with participating retailers connecting with distillers online and over the phone. Distilled at MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, both mash bills reflect the brand's high-rye bourbon character and are offered at cask strength. Retailers were able to customize the label on their 2021 single barrel selection to enhance the collectible aspect of this special offering.

"We are excited to bring our barrel program back for a second year, and we plan for it to be an annual tradition for many years to come," said MGP Master Blender David Whitmer. "We take pride in choosing truly memorable bourbon barrels for the Remus barrel program, and we are confident this year's selections are certain to be a favorite among bourbon fans of the George Remus brand."

About George Remus® Bourbon

George Remus, a Bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is crafted at MGP's historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of Bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Remus Repeal Reserve Series V is crafted from 2005, 2006 and 2008 reserve Bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $89.99/750-ml bottle). Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, @GeorgeRemusBourbon (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) and @GeorgeRemus (Twitter). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

