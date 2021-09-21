Logo
Grand Havana Signs 10 New Locations as Part of the Collaboration Agreement With Half Moon Empanadas

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc (OTC PINK:GHAV), the specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida that provides and distributes gourmet coffee products under the brand name Grand Havana whose coffee products are available in supermarkets, universities, and online marketplaces. Grand Havana owns the Grand Havana Cafes, a casual fast franchise model today is proud to announce a collaboration with Half Moon Empanadas to accelerate and grow the national reach of the Grand Havana brand. With a shared commitment to provide the best quality coffee and empanadas this alliance will transform, expand, and elevate both companies by providing each other their best products collectively.

As part of the alliance, Half Moon Empanadas will sell Grand Havana® coffee in 10 locations.

Half Moon Empanadas

  • 860 NE 79th Street | Miami, FL 33138

Half Moon Empanadas - Florida International University

  • 11299 SW 8th St. - PG6 Building | Miami, FL 33199
  • 11200 SW 8th St. - Library Building | Miami, FL 33199

Half Moon Empanadas - University of Miami

  • 1111 Memorial Drive, Memorial Building | Coral Gables, FL 33174
  • 5100 Brunson Drive, Communications Building | Coral Gables, FL 33146
  • 5100 5250 University Drive, Jenkins Building | Coral Gables, FL 33146

Half Moon Empanadas- Pembroke Pines

  • 14539 SW 5th Street | Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Half Moon Empanadas - Miami Beach Convention Center - Events Only

  • 1901 Convention Center Drive | Miami Beach, FL 33139

Half Moon Empanadas - Miami International Airport (COMING SOON)

  • Miami International Airport Gate F13 | Miami, FL 33126
  • Miami International Airport Gate D29 | Miami, FL 33126

"This alliance will bring the Grand Havana experience to a broader audience as well as strengthening our cafes portfolio by offering the best empanadas in the market," said Tanya Bredemeier, President of Grand Havana, Inc. Additionally, Tanya states, "We will be serving Half Moon's delicious empanadas in all our Grand Havana Cafes effective immediately."

"This partnership is part of our ongoing efforts to focus and evolve our business to deliver the very best products to our consumer, and we are proud to work alongside a company that is committed to our shared values."

"This transaction is a significant step for our coffee business growth," said Robert Rico, CEO, Grand Havana, Inc. "With Half Moon, we bring together two great brands. We are delighted to have Half Moon as our partner. Both companies have a true passion for outstanding coffee and savories and are proud to be recognized as leaders in our respectful categories. This is a great day for coffee lovers around Florida."

This alliance combines the strength and affinity of the Grand Havana brand with the reach of Half Moon and its iconic empanadas, creating new growth opportunities in the established South Florida markets and unlocking expansion in international markets. It also enhances Grand Havana retail and food service presence in coffee, complementing its position in flavored coffee and iced coffee with Grand Havana's strong presence in espresso. As part of this perpetual agreement, Half Moon will supply Grand Havana Cafes with a variety of empanada flavors like chicken, beef, spinach & cheese, and ham & cheese while the two companies will work closely together on innovation and go-to-market strategies to bring the best coffee and empanadas to customers.

About Grand Havana, Inc.
Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso and services.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email [email protected]. Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavanacoffee1 or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

Contact Info:
Robert Rico Tel. 305-283-9237

SOURCE: Grand Havana, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664856/Grand-Havana-Signs-10-New-Locations-as-Part-of-the-Collaboration-Agreement-With-Half-Moon-Empanadas

img.ashx?id=664856

