Great Atlantic Starts Additional Diamond Drilling Program Targeting the New Otter Brook Gold Showing 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property - Central Newfoundland

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (

TSXV:GR, Financial) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it is currently mobilizing a diamond drill to the eastern region of its Golden Promise Gold Property specifically to the area of the Otter Brook gold showing. Drilling is scheduled to begin later this week. The Golden Promise Property is located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.image-1.png

Rock samples collected by Great Atlantic during 2020 at the Otter Brook gold showing returned up to 5.75 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

image-2.png

The drilling program will test under the Otter Brook gold showing and along its projected strike. The drilling permit in this target area allows for up to 12 drill holes.

image-3.pngimage-4.png

Eight of 11 rock samples (float, subcrop and outcrop) collected by the Company at the Otter Brook gold showing during 2020 returned gold values in the 0.719 - 5.758 g/t range. An outcrop grab sample returned the highest value of 5.758 g/t gold.

image-5.png

The Golden Promise Property is located within a region of recent significant gold discoveries. The property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Within the Exploits Subzone, the property lies along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup (VLSG), a volcano-sedimentary terrane. The northwestern margin of the Golden Promise Property occurs proximal to, and, in part, contiguous with a major (Appalachian-scale) collisional boundary, and suture zone, known as the RIL. The RIL forms the western boundary of the Exploits Subzone. Recent significant gold discoveries within the Exploits Subzone include those of Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (NFG) at the Queensway Project. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, Moosehead Gold Project, and Queensway Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Golden Promise Property.

image-6.png

The 2020 program at the Otter Brook gold showing was managed by a Qualified Person. The rock samples were assayed for gold by Eastern Analytical Ltd. by Fire Assay - AA. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is independent of Great Atlantic.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson "Always be positive, strive for solutions, and never give up"
President CEO Director

Investor Relations:

Andrew Job
1-416-628-1560
[email protected]
Office Line 604-488-3900

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

image.png

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664867/Great-Atlantic-Starts-Additional-Diamond-Drilling-Program-Targeting-the-New-Otter-Brook-Gold-Showing-100-Owned-Golden-Promise-Gold-Property--Central-Newfoundland

img.ashx?id=664867

