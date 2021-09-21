Logo
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) has entered into negotiations to acquire an ultra premium spirits, distilling, and marketing company with offices based in Southern California, and Las Vegas, N.V.26BE02AE-C326-4206-A3DF-BFAFF262F8A5.png

The company has a line of top shelf spirits, in distinctive, eco-conscious and functionally innovative packaging, with high visibility and marketability. The products feature a dignified Bourbon, premium Vodka, and an esteemed world class Gin. These spirits are handcrafted, in small batches, using centuries old family distilling traditions.

Breezer is conducting thorough due diligence on this potential acquisition with the expectation of moving towards a LOI, and final agreement in the near future.

Breezer Ventures Inc. was recently elevated to Pink current status and is now in the process of evaluating prospective asset purchases, to bring shareholder value to the company, and to build the business into a recognizable brand.

Breezer Ventures Inc. CEO, Freddy Figueroa stated, "We are aggressively but cautiously pursuing what we believe to be a great opportunity in a growing and massive industry. We expect to be able to leverage our existing talent and relationships within this industry, making an impact that will translate into success."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT:

Freddy Figueroa 310-770-8168
[email protected]
www.BreezerVentures.com

SOURCE: Breezer Ventures, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664840/Breezer-in-Negotiations-to-Acquire-An-Ultra-Premium-Distilled-Spirits-and-Marketing-Company

img.ashx?id=664840

