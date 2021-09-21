Buy Now, Pay Later Leader Uplift Launches Partnership with SeaWorld

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift , the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands, has announced a new partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. Uplift is now providing Buy Now, Pay Later payment options for booking hotel and ticket packages for SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

Customers are now invited to book SeaWorld hotel + ticket packages online, on the SeaWorld theme park websites, and use Uplift's flexible payment options to pay for their trip over affordable monthly payments. Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the booking process, giving customers the option to choose Uplift to Buy Now, Pay Later for vacation packages . Customers can see the total cost of their travel package and full details about their future monthly payments.

"Uplift is a wonderful partner for a Buy Now, Pay Later solution to help SeaWorld guests enjoy all of the amazing attractions and experiences that our parks offer while managing their budgets," said Chris Ivy, Executive Vice President of Revenue at SeaWorld Parks and Resorts. "As families get back to travel, we are excited to offer Uplift's flexible payment options to help our guests get access to great deals on hotel and ticket packages."

SeaWorld guests can pay through Uplift's flexible payment options for purchase amounts beginning at $300. For example, instead of paying $1,500 all up front for a hotel and attraction tickets package, Uplift gives people the option to pay $133.76 at the time of booking and spread the cost of this vacation over 11 monthly payments of $133.76 each.

"Visiting SeaWorld is a one-of-a-kind experience with world-class attractions and award-winning events that appeal to guests of all ages. From Sesame character meet-and-greets, to thrill rides and seasonal events, the parks offer year-round family fun and adventure. SeaWorld's commitment to animal rescue and conservation make it unique among theme parks and a must-visit experience," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer for Uplift. "Uplift is excited to build upon our deep knowledge and experience in providing easy payment solutions for travel packages as we partner with SeaWorld to help more families have an affordable vacation and make everlasting memories at SeaWorld."

Uplift partners with more than 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options to help more people get the travel experiences that they deserve.

Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking hotel and ticket packages for all SeaWorld theme parks and locations.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay overtime with no late or early payment fees. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com

