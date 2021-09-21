Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys Gulfport Energy Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells Vistra Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: GPOR, FYBR, GDP,
- Added Positions: IHRT, RVI, DEN,
- Reduced Positions: PCG,
- Sold Out: VST, CZR,
For the details of Silver Point Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+point+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Silver Point Capital L.P.
- Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) - 8,104,750 shares, 29.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 4,418,000 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 27,729,931 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 9,016,872 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) - 15,384,103 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio.
Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.4%. The holding were 8,104,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.35%. The holding were 9,016,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)
Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 390,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 4,387,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Retail Value Inc (RVI)
Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,098,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of Silver Point Capital L.P.. Also check out:
1. Silver Point Capital L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Silver Point Capital L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silver Point Capital L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silver Point Capital L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment