Generac Unveils New PWRgenerator, Designed to Dramatically Extend the Duration of Solar Battery Backup

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Solar + battery storage + generator unlocks true energy independence

PR Newswire

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the launch of the PWRgenerator, a new type of DC generator designed to rapidly recharge Generac's PWRcell Battery. The novel combination offers system owners the cost-saving benefits of solar power, as well as the independence and power resilience provided by home standby generators. The net result is true energy independence for homeowners who are at risk of power outages or subject to rate hikes from the utility.

PWRgenerator.jpg

A first-of-its-kind, new addition to the PWRcell Solar + Battery Storage family, PWRgenerator connects directly to the PWRcell inverter, essentially creating a residential nano-grid allowing a home to be fully energy independent. PWRgenerator, when combined with a properly sized solar and battery storage system, delivers a complete level of energy independence, allowing homeowners to control and own their power. During the day, the solar panels provide power to the home and the excess can charge the battery. During the night, the battery discharges and if it reaches 30% state of charge, PWRgenerator will turn on and fully charge the battery in about 1 hour. In addition, PWRgenerator is designed to be extremely quiet and fuel efficient, running on either natural gas or LP. This system also offers the ultimate in clean power outage protection.

"As the leader in home backup power, Generac is proud to unveil the PWRgenerator and provide this turnkey solution for homeowners who want to reduce their reliance on the grid," said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer and president of Energy Technology at Generac. "Furthermore, the PWRgenerator adds a level of power security to the homeowner's PWRcell system, so the power stays on during an outage, even when the sun isn't out."

The PWRgenerator is compatible with the PWRview app, which gives homeowners a view of their generator's status and production alongside their solar array and battery.

The PWRgenerator is also Smart Grid Ready, which means that it is able to work as part of a virtual power plant (VPP). Customers who are enrolled in VPP programs can leverage their Generac systems to quickly and seamlessly sell power back to the grid and offset their energy costs.

"Many homeowners want to invest in a clean energy system, but they want or need protection for those multi-day or multi-week outages. They want more than even the largest solar + battery storage system can provide on its own," Minick said. "The new Generac PWRgenerator gives homeowners all the benefits that solar can offer, plus the reliability of a generator, in a quiet and ultra-efficient package."

The PWRgenerator will be available for purchase beginning in early 2022. For more information on the PWRgenerator, PWRcell, or other Generac products, visit http://www.generac.com/spi.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Contact:

Tami Kou


[email protected]


262-544-4811 Ext. 3950

Generac_Power_Systems_Inc___Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG13454&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-unveils-new-pwrgenerator-designed-to-dramatically-extend-the-duration-of-solar-battery-backup-301381703.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG13454&Transmission_Id=202109211215PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG13454&DateId=20210921
