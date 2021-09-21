Logo
Generac Enters Microinverter Industry with New Product Introductions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

New line of PWRmicro microinverters designed to compete on performance and reliability

PR Newswire

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the introduction of Generac PWRmicros, solar microinverter solutions that allow homeowners to take advantage of the full potential output of their solar array.

MicroInverter.jpg

Introduced are the Generac PWRmicro 2:1 – a dual-module, 720W microinverter – and the Generac PWRmicro 1:1 – a single-module microinverter. The PWRmicro 2:1 has greater power ratings than many competing products and enables newer and significantly higher-powered solar modules. Furthermore, the units can be used without "clipping" array output, which leaves valuable energy production on the table.

Generac PWRmicros, which will be available to order and ship in early 2022, mark a significant step forward in cost-effective and high-performance microinverter technology. These products will help system owners harvest more energy and maximize the value generated by their investment.

"Generac is building a supermarket of solar technology, expanding our product line to give installers all the tools necessary to build the right system for their customers," said Russ Minick, president of Energy Technology and chief marketing officer at Generac. "Generac is proud to be the go-to, one-stop-shop for the modern solar professional."

Generac PWRmicros are designed to provide solar installers with a fast and simplified installation process, relative to the installation of other solar systems on the market. Because the PWRmicro 2:1 controls two PV modules at once, installers can install half the number of devices to control the same size array, providing a significant time savings. Integrated grounding and modular bus cabling further reduces installation time and simplifies wiring. Additionally, these two models of microinverter are compatible, which means that installers can mix-and-match PWRmicro 1:1 and PWRmicro 2:1 devices for ultimate design flexibility to cover any roof.

For more information on the Generac PWRmicros, Generac's line of clean energy products, or other Generac products, visit http://www.generac.com/spi.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Contact:

Tami Kou


[email protected]


262-544-4811 Ext. 3950

Generac_Power_Systems_Inc___Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG13477&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-enters-microinverter-industry-with-new-product-introductions-301381740.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG13477&Transmission_Id=202109211215PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG13477&DateId=20210921
