Shuman, Glenn & Stecker Investigates Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shuman, Glenn & Stecker Investigates Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shuman%2C+Glenn+%26amp%3B+Stecker announces that it is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS). Emergent is a biopharmaceutical company that develops vaccines for infectious diseases.

The Firm’s investigation relates to allegations raised in a securities class action lawsuit filed against Emergent and certain of its senior officers in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. The lawsuit alleges that Emergent signed deals with Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) and AstraZeneca to provide contract development and manufacturing organization services for production of those companies’ COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and also received federal government funds in connection with Operation Warp Speed. The lawsuit further alleges that the defendants repeatedly touted Emergent’s ability and capacity to mass manufacture COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore, Maryland manufacturing site but failed to disclose myriad issues which would detrimentally affect its ability to do so. In April 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted an inspection which revealed serious problems, including deficient containment areas, necessary technology and personnel upgrades, and inadequate employee training.

On March 31, 2021, media reports revealed that ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines were “mixed up” at the Baltimore facility, contaminating up to 15 million doses of J&J’s vaccine. It was further revealed that this was not an isolated incident. By December 2020, Emergent was forced to discard millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses after they were spoiled by bacterial contamination of equipment. In response, the U.S. Government placed J&J in charge of Emergent’s Baltimore facility and prohibited Emergent from producing the AstraZeneca vaccine. In response, shares of Emergent’s stock price fell by over 15% over the next two trading days to close at $78.62 on April 5, 2021. Emergent’s stock has never recovered and currently trades for approximately $55 per share.

If you currently own Emergent common stock and are interested in discussing your rights, or have information relating to this investigation, please contact Kip Shuman toll free at (866) 569-4531 or email Mr. Shuman at [email protected].

Shuman, Glenn & Stecker represents investors throughout the nation, concentrating its practice in stockholder litigation.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005988r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005988/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment