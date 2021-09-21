Paramount+ and SHOWTIME® Bundle Launches Today

Starting today, ViacomCBS is offering consumers a new bundle pairing Paramount+, and its unrivaled streaming catalog of live and on demand entertainment, with SHOWTIME, and its premium portfolio of critically acclaimed and boundary-pushing programming. The streaming bundle is launching with special introductory prices available for a limited time at both subscription tiers – $9.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount+ Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005701/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Paramount+ and SHOWTIME are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

With this bundle, subscribers can enjoy the respective Paramount+ and SHOWTIME services at an accessible price never before offered at this scale. Paramount+ features live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment, including 30,000 episodes from leading entertainment brands, 2,500 blockbuster films and popular original series such as BEHIND THE MUSIC, iCARLY, EVIL, THE GOOD FIGHT, THE HARPER HOUSE, INFINITE, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, WHY WOMEN KILL and YOUNGER. Paramount+ is also the streaming home for recent theatrical hits such as A QUIET PLACE: PART II and PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE. Later this year, the service will also be the exclusive streaming destination for original series such as 1883, THE GAME, GUILTY PARTY, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and STAR TREK PRODIGY, as well films such as MADAME X, a new PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, QUEENPINS and two SOUTH PARK movies.

SHOWTIME continues to make its mark across the cultural landscape with one of the most successful programming lineups in television – featuring critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and live hard-hitting combat sports. SHOWTIME has an unparalleled roster of hit original content; the brand is home to rich, bold and inventive storytelling in series like BILLIONS®, YOUR HONOR, THE CHI, DEXTER®, THE L WORD®: GENERATION Q, CITY ON A HILL, WORK IN PROGRESS, FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS, AMERICAN RUST and BACK TO LIFE, along with limited series THE GOOD LORD BIRD and THE COMEY RULE. Unscripted programming includes the fan-favorite late-night shows DESUS & MERO® and ZIWE. Recent lauded docu-series and documentary films include COUPLES THERAPY, LOVE FRAUD, OUTCRY, UFO, KINGDOM OF SILENCE and BELUSHI, as well as Emmy®-winning news series VICE and political documentary series THE CIRCUS. Upcoming programming premiering later this year includes DEXTER: NEW BLOOD and YELLOWJACKETS. The service provides premium entertainment via 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads.

The bundle is available to U.S. subscribers through Paramount+’s two pricing tiers, providing consumers with options that work for their household. The ad-supported Essential Plan, at $9.99 per month, combines marquee sports, including NFL games and more than 2,000 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBSN. The Premium Plan, at $12.99 per month, features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.

The Paramount+ and SHOWTIME Bundle is available now at+Paramountplus.com%2FShowtimebundle and+www.showtime.com%2FParamountplusbundle. Users will access and watch programming on the respective Paramount+ and SHOWTIME platforms.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit+www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

About Showtime Networks

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

VIAC-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005701/en/