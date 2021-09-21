RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 23rd

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. ( RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Conference on Thursday, September 23rd at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ia_3NO7wT9eqX4hssKG6BQ

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021 Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time URL: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ia_3NO7wT9eqX4hssKG6BQ

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 353 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,300 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928