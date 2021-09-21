Logo
Accomplished Medical School Leader Dr. Heidi Chumley Named Dean of Ross University School of Medicine

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Heidi Chumley, M.D., a medical school leader recognized for her expertise in physician preparation and aligning academic standards with workforce needs,has been named dean of Ross University School of Medicine, effective Sept. 22.

In addition to being widely published, Chumley brings more than 20 years of experience in medical education, including leading American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and serving as associate vice chancellor at University of Kansas School of Medicine. At RUSM, Chumley will advance the institution’s mission and vision of creating equitable opportunities through an experiential medical education program in an inclusive environment.

Both AUC and RUSM are part of Adtalem Global Education, a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. The institutions have a combined alumni base of more than 22,500 physicians serving in every state in the nation.

“Dr. Chumley’s appointment affirms our commitment to providing students with a high-quality education aligned with the needs expressed by our healthcare partners,” said John Danaher, M.D., president, medical and veterinary, Adtalem Global Education.

During her tenure at AUC, Chumley elevated student experience and outcomes, achieving a first-time residency attainment rate of 92% for 2020-2021 graduates. Additionally, she spearheaded many international and local partnerships. Chumley started her career as a staff physician with the University Health System, San Antonio with a focus in family medicine. She earned her M.D. at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and her MBA at University of Miami. Among her many recognitions for teaching, leadership and scholarship, is the President’s Award from the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine and the Nason Family Award for Excellence in Family Medicine Education.

To read the full press release: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adtalem.com%2Fnewsroom%2Fpress-releases%2Faccomplished-medical-school-leader-dr.-heidi-chumley-named-dean-of-ross-university-school-of-medicine

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. Ross+University+School+of+Medicine and American+University+of+the+Caribbean+School+of+Medicine are both part Adtalem. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (%40adtalemglobal), LinkedIn, or visit adtalem.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921006035r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006035/en/

