Core & Main Announces its Addition to the Russell 1000® Index

Core+%26amp%3B+Main%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CNM) (“Core & Main”), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, today announced it has been added to both the Russell 1000® and broad-market Russell 3000® Indexes as part of their quarterly initial public offering (IPO) additions.

“For Core & Main, joining the Russell 1000® Index is a meaningful achievement. As part of the Russell Indexes, we look forward to telling our story to a broader audience of investors and stakeholders,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Over $10 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

