Macy's, Inc. to Hire 76,000 Colleagues for the Holiday Season and Beyond

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced plans to hire approximately 76,000 full- and part-time colleagues at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. Approximately 48,000 of these roles are for the holiday season, while the remaining roles are permanent opportunities to join the Macy’s, Inc. team on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.

Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling that allows colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability. Colleagues may be eligible to earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit to join the Macy’s, Inc. team. Colleagues have an opportunity to earn additional income through various programs, e.g., the weekend bonus program and Path to Growth Incentive, a quarterly bonus offered to qualifying colleagues.

“Macy’s, Inc. colleagues are the foundation of the best-in-class shopping experience that customers know and love from our brands, whether they’re shopping in store, online or on our mobile apps,” said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer. “We are proud to provide colleagues with ample opportunities and resources to grow in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment during the holidays and every day of the year. Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, optional overtime and additional incentives whether a colleague is joining our team to temporarily supplement their income and benefit from our merchandise discount or to help shape the future of an iconic retailer through a more permanent position.”

A seasonal position at Macy’s, Inc. does not need to end after the holidays:

Nearly one third of Macy’s nameplate store leadership started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

In 2020, more than 6,100 seasonal colleagues joined the company permanently after the holiday season.

The average length of service among Macy’s professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and five years, respectively.

The company also announced its national hiring event will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Events will be held at more than 500 stores across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in local time zones. Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com. Macy’s, Inc. conducts most interviews for store positions online, offering a convenient experience for candidates to apply whenever and wherever it is convenient. This process takes as little as five minutes for seasonal roles and is available 24/7. Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. Walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the hiring event.

Macy’s Fulfillment Center Jobs

Approximately 21,200 of the 76,000 positions are for fulfillment center colleagues—such as warehouse colleagues and forklift drivers—who make all the difference behind the scenes for Macy’s customers by receiving, sorting, picking, packing and shipping orders placed online at macys.com or through Macy’s mobile app. Majority of these positions are located in Goodyear, AZ; Sacramento, CA; Cheshire, CT; Joppa, MD; North Jackson, OH; Secaucus, NJ; Tulsa, OK; Portland, TN; and Martinsburg, WV. These facilities will participate in Macy’s national hiring event on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in local time zones, while Macy’s remaining fulfillment centers are holding hiring events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury Store Positions

Approximately 50,000 Macy’s colleagues, 4,100 Bloomingdale’s colleagues and 315 Bluemercury colleagues will be hired for a variety of store roles critical to the customer shopping experience. The majority of these roles are on the customer sales and experience team as well as within merchandising and operations. Opportunities range from entry-level roles for candidates with a variety of skills and interests to executive roles for candidates with a passion for coaching a diverse team and driving a customer-centric selling culture.

Macy’s Credit and Customer Service (MCCS)

Approximately 300 MCCS colleagues will be hired to support the digital and in-store shopping experience and manage relationships with our omnichannel and credit cardholder customers. These roles focus on supporting customer needs throughout the omnichannel experience and solving problems so customers can return to shopping their favorite store.

Macy’s, Inc. Technology

Macy’s Technology has more than 200 technology-based job opportunities currently available at its Johns Creek campus in the suburbs of Atlanta as the company expands its focus on improving the omnichannel shopping experience and evolving its technology platforms as part of its Polaris strategy. The majority of the available roles are centered on software development, including junior and senior-level software engineers, as well as software architects to guide technology strategy, lead design, configuration and implementation.

More information about Macy’s culture, careers and commitment to community is available in the Macy’s, Inc. 2020 Human Capital Report at macysinc.com%2Fhumancapitalreport.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live — anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005757/en/