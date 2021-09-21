Logo
Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference call to be held on Nov. 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2021 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

albemarle_corporation_logo.jpg

The company will hold its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at https://investors.albemarle.com/, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following number:

US Toll free:

+1 844 347 1034

International direct:

+1 209 905 5910

Passcode:

6875708

Webcast:

Q3 Webcast Link

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller anticipates asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following number (for 7 days):

US Toll free:

+1 855 859 2056

International direct:

+1 404 537 3406

Passcode:

6875708

About Albemarle Corporation
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Albemarle Corporation's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

favicon.png?sn=PH13988&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-third-quarter-2021-earnings-results-on-wednesday-nov-3-2021-301381898.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

