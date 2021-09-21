Stitch Fix Expands Service with the Launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stitch Fix Expands Service with the Launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Stitch Fix announces Stitch Fix Freestyle, a major milestone in the evolution of the service enabling everyone to shop personalized recommendations in their own personal store.

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) The leading online personal shopping and styling service, Stitch Fix, announced the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle- a differentiated shopping experience, where anyone can discover and instantly buy items that are thoughtfully curated for them based on their personal style preferences, fit and size. For the first time ever, anyone will be able to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix without ordering a Fix first.

Stitch Fix Freestyle is an incredibly effective way to shop, offering today's consumer efficiency and convenience, giving them the opportunity to browse a personalized and shoppable outfit feed for inspiration and discovery, and eliminating the need to endlessly scroll and filter for relevant items. Shoppers who want a specific item can also buy pieces curated just for them, from a variety of easily accessible categories and departments, brands and seasonal trending shops.

Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix said, "After a decade head-start in personalization, we're reimagining the future of ecommerce, with the consumer at the center of it. The introduction of Stitch Fix Freestyle delivers true personalized shopping, envisioned for today's consumer, who wants a highly-curated and personal experience."

Similar to our existing Fix offering, Stitch Fix Freestyle uses your Style Profile inputs, size, fit and style preferences to curate your personal online shop so you can discover and instantly buy pieces that meet your style needs across casual, workwear, occasion, active, athleisure, loungewear and sleepwear and more. Within Stitch Fix Freestyle, there are a number of differentiated & new features, including:

  • Trending for You - Stylish outfits we think will look great on you.
  • Complete Your Looks - Outfits we style around pieces you already purchased from Stitch Fix.
  • Featured Brands - Shop an assortment of your favorite brands.
  • Categories - A selection of clothing and accessories categories with item recommendations personalized just for you in your size, including:
    • Shop by Department - Easily find what you're looking for when you need something specific.
    • Fresh Finds - Trend & seasonally-led shops.
    • Expert Picks - Coming soon, "Expert Picks," are a type of Category that contains collections that have been curated by an "expert" with a unique style point of view (i.e. an influencer, celebrity, stylist, or client).

No two Stitch Fix Freestyle experiences are the same, as each set of recommendations is driven by the shopper's unique preferences, size and fit. Styles refresh frequently throughout the day with inventory availability, so there's always something new to try. Shipping, returns and exchanges are free and there is no styling fee or minimum order required to shop with Stitch Fix Freestyle.

Stitch Fix Freestyle will offer the brands you know and love for women and men at launch and beyond, including Free People, Universal Standard, Vince, Madewell, Mother, Rag & Bone, The North Face, Club Monaco, Girlfriend Collective. In the coming weeks, Stitch Fix will also be adding styles from new brands including Adidas, Good American, Vans, Levis, DKNY and Champion with plans to add additional brands in the coming months.

Women and men in the United States can access Stitch Fix Freestyle by visiting www.stitchfix.com or on the Stitch Fix mobile app (iOS or Android), enter their email address and answer a few questions to unlock a highly personalized shopping feed, and a wide range of trending shops and departments. Existing customers can access Stitch Fix Freestyle once logged into their account.

About Stitch Fix:
Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we've served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visithttps://www.stitchfix.com.

Stitch_Fix_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF12915&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stitch-fix-expands-service-with-the-launch-of-stitch-fix-freestyle-301382016.html

SOURCE Stitch Fix

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF12915&Transmission_Id=202109211624PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF12915&DateId=20210921
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment