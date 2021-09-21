CGI celebrates new location in Hartford, Connecticut

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new office in downtown Hartford. The ceremony, attended by local leaders including David Steuber, Chief of Staff for the City of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin; Glendowlyn Thames, Deputy Commissioner and CFO/COO at CT Department of Economic and Community Development; and Mark Boxer, University of Hartford EVP and COO; marked the establishment of the global IT company's presence in downtown where nearly 200 highly-skilled IT professionals will be based.

"Hartford is home to a growing number of world class information technology companies, and we're thrilled to welcome CGI to downtown Hartford," said Mayor Luke Bronin. "We're looking forward to having nearly two hundred employees based out of their new office over time, and businesses throughout the region will benefit from having another top IT company available to work with them."

"We are excited about our new location in downtown Hartford," said Scott Burghoff, Senior Vice-President of Consulting Services at CGI. "The location's proximity to our clients and innovative technology companies will provide more opportunities for direct collaboration."

CGI also announced it has established the CGI Diversity Scholarship at the University of Hartford available for students in the computer engineering, computer science, data analytics and data science programs of study. The scholarship reflects the company's vision to create opportunities for Hartford's next generation of technology professionals and is part of the company's commitment to enhance and increase diversity, equity and inclusion in academia and the technology workforce.

"The University of Hartford is proud to be a partner of the Hartford community and is committed to contributing to its success," said University EVP and COO Mark Boxer. "We are grateful for CGI's partnership as we prepare our diverse student body to meet the needs of the city's growing technology industry and innovation presence."

"This scholarship is another example of CGI's commitment to student success in the important and growing computing fields, to recruiting talented young technology professionals to learn, live, work and impact the Hartford community and to closing the equity gaps that keep talented students of color from entering these fields," said University of Hartford Provost Fred Sweitzer.

CGI's strong local presence deepens the connection with clients beyond the business relationship to the overall well-being of the shared communities. Through donations of time, resources and talent, CGI professionals often engage in volunteer, training and charitable activities involving education, youth, families, military veterans and people that are underrepresented in STEM fields, including women, minorities and the economically disadvantaged.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 78,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

