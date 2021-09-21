Logo
Make a List and Check It Twice for New Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Hot Cocoa Cereal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Scout Elves climb onto store shelves in September, warming cereal fans' hearts with an early merry breakfast

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's® Cereal is teaming up with beloved holiday tradition The Elf on the Shelf® to bring two of Santa's favorite treats to cereal bowls nationwide. This holiday season, kids (and adults!) can eat breakfast like Santa's little helpers with Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Hot Cocoa Cereal, the newest "Official Cereal of the North Pole."

Kellogg_Company___Elf_on_the_Shelf_Cereal.jpg

The festive, limited-edition cereal features cocoa-coated star pieces that intermingle with white mini marshmallows. Each mouthwatering spoonful evokes the rich, chocolatey taste of a mug of hot cocoa (Santa's favorite!), bringing the cozy classic directly to the breakfast bowl.

This new flavor joins the holiday lineup and complements the original collaboration, Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Sugar Cookie Cereal. Featuring sugar-cookie-flavored red and green star pieces and mini marshmallows dusted with edible glitter, this limited-edition cereal returns to retail shelves this month.

"The Elf on the Shelf® has become a beloved holiday tradition, much like decorating the tree or exchanging cookies," said Laura Newman, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "For the third consecutive year, we're bringing the magic of the holiday season to the breakfast table so families can celebrate the holidays with their Scout Elf pals over a delicious spoonful of Hot Cocoa, Sugar Cookie or a combination of both."

Find the new Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf® Hot Cocoa Cereal exclusively at Walmart, while Kellogg's
The Elf on the Shelf® Sugar Cookie Cereal returns to stores nationwide and online. Both limited-edition products are available while supplies last at a suggested retail price of $3.99-$5.69 for 8.1-ounce or 12.2-ounce boxes. For more information, follow Kellogg's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About The Lumistella Company and The Elf on the Shelf®
CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets® and Elf Mates™. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime.

Kelloggs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE14470&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-a-list-and-check-it-twice-for-new-kelloggs-the-elf-on-the-shelf-hot-cocoa-cereal-301382012.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

