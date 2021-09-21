Logo
Lion Electric Hosts First Analysts and Institutional Investors' Manufacturing Site Visit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today hosted the Company's first analysts and institutional investors' manufacturing site visit.

Marc Bedard, Lion's CEO-Founder, kicked off the event with a recap of the Company's activities, followed by other members of the senior management team who discussed Lion's business drivers and long-term growth initiatives. Analysts and institutional investors were also able to tour Lion's manufacturing plant near Montreal, Quebec, and to get a detailed review of both Lion's all-electric school buses and trucks.

"We were excited to host Lion's first analysts and institutional investors manufacturing site visit since we publicly listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange last May," commented Marc Bedard. "We took this opportunity to discuss our previously presented growth strategy, and to provide a deeper understanding of the way we have gained expertise in the field of batteries over 10 years of research and development in battery technology," he added.

A copy of the presentation is available at www.thelionelectric.com under the "Events and Presentation" page of the "Investors" section.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Lion's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "project," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "target" or other similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

The company made a number of economic, market and operational estimates and assumptions in preparing and making certain forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such estimates and assumptions are made by Lion in light of the experience of management and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Lion believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the businesses of Lion described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's final prospectus dated May 5, 2021 (the "Canadian Prospectus") filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") and the registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on June 14, 2021 and other documents publicly filed with the AMF and the SEC. Many of these risks are beyond Lion's management's ability to control or predict. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lion or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained, and risk factors identified, in the Canadian Prospectus, the Registration Statement and other documents filed with the AMF and the SEC.

Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Lion undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update, revise or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=MO13292&sd=2021-09-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lion-electric-hosts-first-analysts-and-institutional-investors-manufacturing-site-visit-301381200.html

SOURCE Lion Electric

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO13292&Transmission_Id=202109211700PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO13292&DateId=20210921
