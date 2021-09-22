Logo
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that the company will present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 9:40 AM Eastern time. Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen's President and CEO will be conducting the presentation. A copy of the presentation will also be available on the Altigen website after the conclusion of the event.

The MicroCap Leadership Summit, a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub, is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Altigen was one of ten companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/.

About MicroCapClub
MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com.

About Altigen Communications
Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements about the Company's financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations:
Brian Siegel
Managing Director
Hayden Investor Relations
(346) 396-8696
bria[email protected]

SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665082/Altigen-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-MicroCap-Leadership-Summit

img.ashx?id=665082

