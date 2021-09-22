Cormorant Asset Management, LP Buys BioAtla Inc, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Sells Novavax Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: BCAB, GLUE, ALXO, BMEA, AMAM, AVTE, VERV, RAIN, CNTA, LBPH, TALS, CCCC, CNTB, GHRS, BCTG, ITOS, GRPH, FVAM, HSAQ,

BCAB, GLUE, ALXO, BMEA, AMAM, AVTE, VERV, RAIN, CNTA, LBPH, TALS, CCCC, CNTB, GHRS, BCTG, ITOS, GRPH, FVAM, HSAQ, Added Positions: RVMD, TPTX, EWTX, DSGN, NERV,

RVMD, TPTX, EWTX, DSGN, NERV, Reduced Positions: APLS, OMER, VERU, RETA, AXNX, ZYME, IGMS, SRNE, RCKT, BBIO, DMTK, MRTX, XLRN, YMAB, ZLAB, SBTX, MORF, MYOV, TCRR, ALGS, SWTX, INSP, AGEN, HGEN, TARS, GOSS, STOK, ANAB, BEAM, TBPH, RNA, PLRX, RXDX, RXDX, AVEO, OLMA, AKRO, GTH, PHVS, CABA, ASND, RPTX, GLTO, DCPH, VRDN, PRAX, AKUS, INSM, QTNT, MRUS, MGTA, APTO, EIGR, BPMC, HARP, QURE, BCEL, CRDF, AUTL,

APLS, OMER, VERU, RETA, AXNX, ZYME, IGMS, SRNE, RCKT, BBIO, DMTK, MRTX, XLRN, YMAB, ZLAB, SBTX, MORF, MYOV, TCRR, ALGS, SWTX, INSP, AGEN, HGEN, TARS, GOSS, STOK, ANAB, BEAM, TBPH, RNA, PLRX, RXDX, RXDX, AVEO, OLMA, AKRO, GTH, PHVS, CABA, ASND, RPTX, GLTO, DCPH, VRDN, PRAX, AKUS, INSM, QTNT, MRUS, MGTA, APTO, EIGR, BPMC, HARP, QURE, BCEL, CRDF, AUTL, Sold Out: NVAX, CCXI, KALV, ALBO, BHVN, FHTX, AXSM, BNTX, FDMT, ARGX, GMTX, CGEM, RACA, SRPT, TARA, IMVT, VSPRU, REPL, TIL, ALLK, KDMN, NUVB, KNSA, GRCL, ARNA, FATE, NKTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BioAtla Inc, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Biomea Fusion Inc, Ambrx Biopharma Inc, sells Novavax Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Omeros Corp, Veru Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cormorant Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Cormorant Asset Management, LP owns 104 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cormorant Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cormorant+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 3,037,042 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 6,411,355 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 4,721,589 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 1,880,980 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.28%

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,951,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $20.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 3,193,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 889,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Biomea Fusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $20.93, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 3,170,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,486,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,030,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,338,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,140,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Minerva Neurosciences Inc by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 245,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $26.19.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $28.9 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $32.61.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.45%. The sale prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP still held 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Omeros Corp by 63.64%. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP still held 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Veru Inc by 73.33%. The sale prices were between $7.24 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP still held 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 57.96%. The sale prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP still held 168,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Axonics Inc by 53.5%. The sale prices were between $51.39 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP still held 322,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP reduced to a holding in Zymeworks Inc by 33.9%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $31.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP still held 1,321,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.