a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (“a.k.a. Brands” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its common stock. The Company is offering 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of $110,000,000. a.k.a. Brands shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on September 22, 2021, under the symbol “AKA.” The initial public offering is expected to close on September 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

a.k.a. Brands will receive net proceeds of approximately $96.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses and intends to use the net proceeds received from this offering, together with borrowings under the Company’s new senior secured credit facility, to (i) repay in full all outstanding amounts under the Company’s existing senior secured credit facility and the Company’s existing subordinated notes and (ii) repurchase minority interests in Petal & Pup. The Company intends to use any remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including possible future acquisitions.

BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cowen, Piper Sandler and Truist Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Telsey Advisory Group and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

About a.k.a. Brands

Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a global platform of diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. Built for the next generation of consumers, each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio targets a distinct audience, introduces inspiring content, curates high-quality merchandise and creates authentic relationships with their customers. a.k.a. Brands leverages a flexible, asset-light operating model to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance their profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

