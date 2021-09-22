Element Nutritional Sciences to Launch Innovative Sports Nutrition Product under JAKTRX™ Brand

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has acquired the right to use the same plant-based amino acid formulation underlying its flagship Rejuvenate™ muscle health products to develop a new higher dosage formulation for the sports nutrition market. The first product to be launched using this higher dosage formulation will be JAKTRX™ Pro Amino essential amino acids.

JAKTRX™ Pro Amino is estimated to improve muscle protein synthesis by 76%1 given the formulation’s composition of essential amino acids, as compared to an average whey-based protein powder which improves muscle protein synthesis by 35%2. Additionally, similar to Rejuvenate™, JAKTRX™ Pro Amino is plant-based and will be available in environmentally friendly packaging.

The branding and production infrastructure for JAKTRX™ Pro Amino is complete and the Company plans to launch the product on its website in the United States and on amazon.com in Q4 2021. In the coming weeks, the Company will also be launching its JAKTRX™ Pro Recovery line of whey protein products on amazon.com. According to Grandview Research, the global market for sports nutrition was US$10.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow 10.9% between 2021 and 2028. E-commerce sales of supplements grew 87% in 2020 and is expected to grow 14.0% between 2021 and 2025, according to Supplement Business Report.

“Our mission is to use plant-based technology to improve the way people live, and advancing our innovation pipeline into the sports nutrition segment is a natural next step for Element. The sports nutrition industry is very large and we can make an immediate impact relative to traditional products by improving protein synthesis and doing it in a more sustainable fashion. We are early days in both muscle health and sports nutrition and continue to have a significant innovation pipeline to reach new markets and help improve muscle health for global consumers,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about JAKTRX™can be found at: JAKTRX+-+High+Performing+Performance+Supplements

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the size of the opportunity and growth of the sports nutrition market, and the Company’s innovation pipeline.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

