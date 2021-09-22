Vicore obtains SARS coronavirus patent for C21 in the USA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vicore obtains SARS coronavirus patent for C21 in the USA

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a rare disease pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders, today announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent number US11,123,329 covering the use of C21 to treat infections caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus (CoV), including SARS-CoV-2.

"COVID-19 may be just a few mutations away from evading existing vaccines, and we know that even vaccinated people can both pass on the infection and become ill themselves" said Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Vicore Pharma."This C21/CoV patent gives Vicore patent protection in the US market until December 2040."

A major clinical impact of C21 on respiratory function in COVID-19 was documented in a recent phase 2 trial showing that C21 reduced the need for supplemental oxygen in hospitalized patients by 90%. An ongoing international pivotal phase 3 study (ATTRACT-3) involving around 600 COVID-19 patients is expected to deliver top-line data in H1 2022.

"The use of C21 to promote accelerated resolution of lung damage by SARS-CoV-2 and related conronaviruses is a promising and innovative therapeutic approach" said Johan Raud, CSO of Vicore. "Vicore is also presently pursuing equivalent protection for this innovation outside the US."

C21 - a first-in-class AT2R agonist

C21 is a first-in-class, orally available, low molecular weight, angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonist that activates the "protective arm" of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) leading to resolution and regeneration following tissue damage. The compound is currently in a phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in IPF and in a pivotal phase 3 trial in COVID-19. Given the therapeutic potential of AT2R agonism in additional indications with significant unmet medical needs, Vicore has intensified the efforts to develop proprietary follow-up molecules with differentiated profiles.

For further information, please contact:
Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO
Phone: +46 70 975 98 63
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was submitted for publication on September 22, 2021 at 08.00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vicore-pharma-holding-ab/r/vicore-obtains-sars-coronavirus-patent-for-c21-in-the-usa,c3419027

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15668/3419027/1471159.pdf

Vicore obtains SARS coronavirus patent for C21 in the USA

favicon.png?sn=IO15220&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicore-obtains-sars-coronavirus-patent-for-c21-in-the-usa-301382360.html

SOURCE Vicore Pharma Holding AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO15220&Transmission_Id=202109220225PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO15220&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment