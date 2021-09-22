Logo
Azelio has started the production of its energy storage TES.POD

PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Production in volume design of Azelio's long-duration energy storage TES.POD has started according to plan. To ensure high quality in both the product and the supply chain, consisting of around seventy European suppliers, production will begin at a low pace before scaling up to high volumes in 2022.

Azelio continues its commercialisation as planned and has now reached another important milestone by commencing production of its long-duration energy storage TES.POD in volume design. The production chain consists of the assembly of cylinder kits in the company's facilities in Åmål (Sweden), followed by the final assembly of a complete Stirling engine in its factory in Uddevalla (Sweden). The thermal storage unit is assembled by AQ Systems in Vaggeryd (Sweden), and the complete product is then married at each project site.

To secure high quality in the product and supply chain, the initial production pace is low to ensure maintained quality also in high volumes, which are planned for in 2022.

Azelio has so far secured orders for two TES.POD units in Sweden and one unit in Dubai, as well as a conditional order from Egypt for twenty TES.POD units, corresponding to 260 kW of electrical output and 3.3 MWh of storage capacity. The company's goal for 2021 is to sign and begin delivery of one or two projects in the size of 100 kW or larger.

"Starting production of our TES.POD in volume design has been one of our goals for 2021. It is a big and challenging task to secure a supply chain for a complex system product that is completely new to the market. I am very proud and impressed with the entire organisation's work," says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Eklind – CEO
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +46 709 40 35 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/azelio/r/azelio-has-started-the-production-of-its-energy-storage-tes-pod,c3419217

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO15228&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azelio-has-started-the-production-of-its-energy-storage-tespod-301382368.html

SOURCE Azelio

