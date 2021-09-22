Logo
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Enables secure, on-demand remote access to OT applications and systems
  • Delivers Zero Trust OT/IT security approach for office and production networks
  • Improves plant uptime and efficiency with secure remote access

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens and Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS), the leader in cloud security, are partnering to enable customers to securely access Operational Technology (OT) systems and applications in the production network from the workplace – whether in the office or working remote. These new capabilities enable users to remotely manage and control quality assurance or diagnoses issues.

To ensure that the OT network is not exposed to any increased threat potential, Siemens and Zscaler have expanded the "Defense-in-Depth" OT concept secured by a Zero Trust Architecture. Based on the principle of "least-privilege access", Zero Trust only authorizes application-specific access based on verified user identity and context. In combination with the existing OT security mechanisms, such as cell protection firewalls, this allows implementation of a granular access concept. In addition, production requirements for availability and real-time capabilities continue to be met. This is operationalized by installing the app connector for the cloud-based remote access service Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™) on a Docker container in the Siemens Scalance LPE local processing platform, thus creating an access solution for industrial environments. Centralized management in the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ cloud platform and the use of outbound connections facilitate more restrictive configuration of existing firewall rules, and the reduction of operating costs for administration and monitoring. Existing legacy systems can also be easily retrofitted with the Zero Trust Exchange solution. This offering is now available to customers through Zscaler and Siemens.

Hanna Hennig, Information Technology CIO at Siemens, explains: "Operators of larger corporate networks are faced with the challenge of carrying out production work remotely with uniform security guidelines for OT and IT. By combining our communication technology with Zscaler technology, we can bring IT's Zero Trust approach directly into the OT environment. We have already successfully tested this approach in some of our own plants."

"Today, the protection of companies can no longer be limited to just IT settings. In times of converging IT and OT infrastructures, organizations must also take the security and access requirements of their production surroundings into account," says Deepak Patel, OT Security, Office of CEO at Zscaler. "Together, Siemens and Zscaler are now bringing the benefits of Zero Trust to OT environments, thereby increasing control and protection mechanisms for all technology assets, including in production environments."

Context
Industrial networks mainly use a protection concept in which the system is subdivided into separate production cells. Each of these cells is individually protected by appropriate measures, such as a cell protection firewall. In office networks, the Zero Trust concept is steadily gaining traction, with all participants, users and devices first having to prove their identity and integrity before communication with a target resource can take place.

To learn more about this announcement see https://www.zscaler.com/solutions/secure-remote-access-for-ot-systems.

About Zscaler

Zscaler ( ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
[email protected]

