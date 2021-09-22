Logo
Vicore To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar On C21 For The Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Webinar On Thursday, September 30 @ 16:00 CET (10AM ET) With The Medical Doctors And IPF Experts Prof. Toby Maher and Prof. Joanna Porter.

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a rare disease pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on C21, the company's lead asset for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 16:00 CET (10 AM Eastern Time).

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs Professor Toby Maher, M.D., Ph.D., University of Southern California, and Professor Joanna Porter, M.D., Ph.D., University College London who will discuss the current treatment landscape, unmet medical need in treating patients with IPF as well as the phase 2 study with C21 in IPF (AIR). Prof. Maher and Prof. Porter will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Vicore CMO, Rohit Batta will also give a corporate overview and update on the company's activities within IPF.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Toby Maher,M.D. is a Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. Additionally, Prof Maher is the British Lung Foundation Chair in Respiratory Research and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinician, Scientist. He is a Professor of Interstitial Lung Disease and heads up the Fibrosis Research Group at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College, London. He is also an honorary Consultant Respiratory Physician on the Interstitial Lung Disease Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, and is Director of the NIHR Respiratory Clinical Research Facility and Director of Respiratory Research at Royal Brompton Hospital.

His research interests include: biomarker discovery, the lung microbiome and host immune response in the pathogenesis of IPF, and clinical trials in interstitial lung disease. He has been involved in >50 trials in fibrotic lung disease from phase 1b through to phase 4 and including those assessing IPF, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory myositis. Overall, he has recruited >1000 patients into interventional studies. He has given expert opinions to both the FDA and EMA.

He is an associate editor for the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine and is on the International Advisory Board for Lancet Respiratory Medicine. He has authored over 260 papers and book chapters on pulmonary fibrosis.

Joanna Porter,M.D. is Professor of Respiratory Medicine at University College London, a Consultant in Respiratory and General Medicine at UCL Hospital, and head of the National Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) service at UCL Hospital. In addition, she is the Medical Director of the UCL partners ILD Consortium, and the Medical Director of the Breathing Matters Charity. Professor Porter trained in Medicine at Cambridge and Oxford Universities and specialized in Respiratory Diseases (with subspecialty interest in ILD) at hospitals in London. Professor Porter heads a basic research group focused on understanding lung inflammation in health and disease. This work aligns with, and informs her clinical practice in ILD with the aim of finding better precision treatments and eventually a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Most recently she is involved in a national UK study to investigate the effects of COVID-19 on the development and progression of lung fibrosis. Professor Porter has taken part in >50 clinical studies/trials in ILD and has published >60 papers. She is passionate about education and supporting and training the next generation of clinical academics in ILD.

C21 - a first-in-class AT2R agonist
C21 is a first-in-class, orally available, low molecular weight, angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonist that activates the "protective arm" of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) leading to resolution and regeneration following tissue damage. The compound is currently in a phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in IPF and in a pivotal phase 3 trial in COVID-19. Given the therapeutic potential of AT2R agonism in additional indications with significant unmet medical needs, Vicore has intensified the efforts to develop proprietary follow-up molecules with differentiated profiles.

For further information:
Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO
Tel: +46 70 975 98 63
E: [email protected]

This information was submitted for publication on September 22, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vicore-pharma-holding-ab/r/vicore-to-host-key-opinion-leader-webinar-on-c21-for-the-treatment-of-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-,c3418610

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15668/3418610/1471168.pdf

Vicore to host Key Opinion Leader webinar on C21 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

favicon.png?sn=IO15235&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicore-to-host-key-opinion-leader-webinar-on-c21-for-the-treatment-of-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-ipf-301382400.html

SOURCE Vicore Pharma Holding AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO15235&Transmission_Id=202109220322PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO15235&DateId=20210922
