Two-Thirds of Consumers are "Sustainability-Minded Drivers," Accenture Report Finds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Two-Thirds of Consumers are "Sustainability-Minded Drivers," Accenture Report Finds

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nearly two-thirds of consumers are “sustainability-minded drivers,” rating themselves as very or extremely environmentally concerned, which will require automakers to evolve their offerings to meet increased demand for automotive sustainability, according to a report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005102/en/

Drivers.jpg

The Accenture report “Busting automotive sustainability myths” looks at the key challenges for car manufacturers now and in the future in relation to the rise of sustainable and digitized mobility (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on a survey of 8,500 consumers from the U.S., China, and eight countries in Europe, the report, “Busting automotive sustainability myths,” looks at the challenges facing automakers considering the demand for sustainability and digitization related to mobility. The report is part of Accenture’s “What digital drivers want” series.

A key finding: Sustainability is no longer a secondary concern for car buyers and drivers. Not only are 64% of the respondents sustainability-minded drivers, but most prefer that their next vehicle be a new-energy vehicle (NEV) — i.e., battery electric, hybrid electric, natural gas, plug-in hybrid electric, flexible fuel or fuel cell electric. They don’t want new vehicles with internal combustion engines. And it’s not just sustainability-minded drivers who would prefer an NEV for their next vehicle, as more than half (53%) of less-sustainability-minded drivers also say they would prefer NEVs.

The report also showed that no brand is perceived as the undisputed leader for the best sustainability concept globally. In fact, nearly as many drivers believe that BMW or Audi has the best sustainability concept (11% each) as believe that Tesla does (12%). In many cases, respondents were more likely to pick automakers based in their home markets as having one of the best sustainability concepts — so Americans lean toward Teslas and Europeans toward BMWs and Audis, for example. Even in service and repairs, more than one-quarter (28%) of sustainability-minded drivers don’t have a clear preference for a brand with the best sustainability concept.

“Despite popular belief, the race for becoming — and being seen as — a sustainable car brand isn’t over yet,” said Axel Schmidt, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Automotive industry practice globally. “The market for electric vehicles was the only significantly growing segment in 2020. Drivers are ready for sustainable mobility, but there are still some hurdles, starting from the charging infrastructure to the still relatively high price per kWh.”

In sustainability, the brand takes a back seat
Sustainability-minded drivers are not committed to a particular brand. In fact, 97% of them would change brands for a more-sustainable vehicle, and 99% would do so for greater sustainability in service and repairs. The report notes that automakers that fail to compete for the hearts and minds of sustainability-minded drivers — i.e., by not making the necessary sustainability investments — will lose customers to competitors that have shown a stronger focus on and commitment to sustainability.

“Drivers are increasingly challenging long held beliefs amongst many top executives and marketeers in the automotive industry that consumers would never be willing to pay a premium for sustainability,” said Peter Lacy, chief responsibility officer and global sustainability services lead at Accenture. “In one of the most disrupted industries globally - in the face of connected technologies, electrification of transport and autonomous vehicles - embracing and helping sustainability minded-drivers translate their values into their purchases is and will be a major competitive battlefield for the future.”

Drivers will pay a premium for sustainability
Among the many automotive myths the report busts is that most drivers are very price-sensitive and won’t pay more for greater sustainability. The report finds that sustainability-minded drivers are not only willing to switch to NEVs but would pay a higher price for a “sustainable vehicle.” For instance, 30% of sustainability-minded drivers are willing to pay 1% to 5% more for a sustainable vehicle, with an additional 60+% willing to pay at least 6% more — including 4% who, surprisingly, say they would pay 25% more.

Sustainability-minded drivers are also willing to accept certain other trade-offs for a sustainable vehicle, with more than six in 10 willing to accept a car with a less-attractive, more-functional design (63%) or a car with reduced performance (62%). In other words, sustainability-minded drivers are willing to accept trade-offs on factors that many in the automotive industry believe are critical, non-negotiable purchase criteria.

For more information and to view a copy of the report, please visit: Accenture.com%2FAutoSustainabilityMyths

About the Research
For this study, Accenture surveyed a diverse and randomized group of 8,500 customers from seven countries: China (2,500), the U.S. (1,000), Germany (1,000), the U.K. (1,000), France (1,000), Italy (1,000) and Norway (1,000). The online survey was structured, conducted and analyzed along the dimensions of (1) [driver] demographics; (2) vehicle sales; (3) vehicle service and repairs; and (4) connected services. In this regard, the group of sustainability-minded drivers with significantly more significant concern for ethical and environmental standards could be identified and differentiated to participants, who are less sustainability-oriented. We also integrated our automotive industry expertise and project experience to introduce case studies of leading automakers that, in our view, can be considered best practices for certain aspects related to sustainability.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922005102r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005102/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment