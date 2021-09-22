Hod Hasharon, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italy’s Eolo Expands Allot NetworkSecure License to Meet Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Services

Expansion to enable Eolo to protect a growing number of fixed wireless consumer customers against the latest cyber threats.

HOD HASHARON, Israel, September 22, 2021 -- Allot Ltd. ( ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that Italian broadband provider Eolo has decided to expand their Allot NetworkSecure capacity to meet the demand of a growing number of their fixed wireless consumer customers who are requesting cybersecurity services. To enable the growth in requests, Eolo has ordered an expansion of its software license from Allot.

NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, the service provider can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. NetworkSecure is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category, protecting more than 20 million mobile users globally. Allot reports that some service providers have achieved up to 50% adoption rates with subscriber services based on NetworkSecure.

“At Eolo, we are fully committed to provide premium value-added services to our customers. Some years ago, we started to offer cybersecurity services based on Allot NetworkSecure. The demand for this service has been surprisingly high and Allot demonstrated its preparedness and flexibility to help us meet our needs,” said Guido Garrone, CTO at Eolo. “We look forward to continue our relationship with Allot and to provide cyberthreat protection to any and all customers who want it.”

“The spike in demand for protection against cyberthreats is a recurring theme that we have been witnessing at a number of CSP customers, including Eolo,” said Amir Oren, VP Sales, EMEA and LATAM at Allot. “Their customers understand the value of a reliable cyberthreat protection service. But Allot NetworkSecure is not just the ideal solution for CSPs. It also provides the CSP with a brand differentiator and a significant new recurring revenue stream while providing their customers with a zero-touch cybersecurity experience.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. ( ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

About EOLO

EOLO is a leading national telecommunications operator in the Fixed wireless ultra broadband (FWA) connectivity for the residential and business markets. Today EOLO is present throughout Italy with coverage in over 6,500 municipalities thanks to a network of over 3,400 BTS (radio repeaters) and more than 13,000km of fiber backhaul. It offers services to more than 1.2 million people and to about 75,000 companies, public administration and professionals through connectivity solutions with a strong focus on areas characterised by the so-called "digital divide". EOLO relies on a network of over 15,000 employees, including collaborators, technical installers and commercial partners in the territory. Further information on EOLO's services can be found at www.eolo.it.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.