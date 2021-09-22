View Smart Windows Enclose NTT's Newly Opened Silicon Valley Innovation Hub

Logo
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its smart windows have been installed at NTT’s new innovation headquarters, the NTT OneVision Center, in Sunnyvale, CA, which formally opened this week.

NTT, the global technology services leader, will utilize the building as a research hub and coworking space for its partners and family companies. The property, developed and owned by Hines, will be leveraged to expand NTT’s presence in Silicon Valley. View Smart Windows are a key amenity that will help NTT attract and retain top-tier talent and provide a healthy, comfortable workspace for employees.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, increasing access to natural light and views of the outside while controlling temperature and glare. The windows will deliver significant health benefits to NTT employees and partners occupying the space. A recent study found that people working next to View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes longer per night, experienced half as many headaches, and improved their cognitive function by 42 percent.

“With the NTT OneVision Center, we set out to design a world-class hub that will foster innovation and collaboration as we expand our footprint in Silicon Valley,” notes Kazuhiro Gomi, President and CEO of NTT Research. “We chose View because their smart windows enable us to create a sustainable, healthy work environment that facilitates employee wellbeing and productivity.”

View Smart Windows have been shown to reduce building energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by up to 20%, helping the LEED Platinum building achieve a NetZero rating. In addition, by eliminating glare, View Smart Windows also increase the amount of usable floor space, enabling NTT employees to work comfortably right next to windows throughout the day.

“View is on a mission to transform buildings into smart, connected environments that improve human health and address climate change,” adds Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. “NTT is a global leader in the Internet of Things and we are thrilled to help them showcase how smart buildings can improve employee wellbeing and enhance environmental sustainability.”

Nelson Worldwide served as the architect for the building. Construction was executed by TEAMWRKX Construction.

About View
View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 92 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About NTT Ltd.
NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace, and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Learn more at www.global.ntt.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
[email protected]
408-493-1358

For Media:
Tom Nolan
Great Ink Communications
[email protected]
908-392-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c7d457d-0afa-46da-9977-4c98108b829c

ti?nf=ODMzMDE1NiM0NDE3MzAwIzIyMDcwMjE=
View-Inc-.png
