VIAVI Establishes Scholarship Honoring Optics Pioneer Dr. H. Angus Macleod at The University of Arizona Wyant College of Optical Sciences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has made a $200,000 gift to The University of Arizona Wyant College of Optical Sciences (the "College") to establish the "H. Angus Macleod Scholarship funded by VIAVI Solutions Inc." VIAVI's gift honors Dr. H. Angus Macleod, author of the seminal text Thin-Film Optical Filters. Professor Macleod mentored a generation of students who would go on to enable foundational innovation in applications that include laser systems, spectroscopy, displays, and optical communications.

Viavi_Logo.jpg

Dr. Fred Van Milligen, Vice President of Research and Development at VIAVI, will serve as the keynote speaker at the College's annual Scholarship Awards Program on Friday, September 24. Dr. Van Milligen studied under Professor Macleod and his keynote address will reflect on Professor Macleod's broad impact, enabling many technologies in use today. Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer, VIAVI, will also attend the event.

"We are delighted to honor Professor H. Angus Macleod's legacy by funding a scholarship to support cutting edge research at The University of Arizona," said Khaykin. "Many of our leading engineers benefited from Professor Macleod's training, inspiration, and mentorship. As we look to the future, we can think of no better way to build on the foundation established by Professor Macleod and his students than by encouraging the next generation of innovators. This opportunity to deepen our relationship with a leading institution in Arizona furthers our commitment to invest in optical leadership in our new home state."

"VIAVI's gift is a wonderful way to honor Angus Macleod and the tremendous impact he had on our field," said Thomas Koch, Dean and Professor, Wyant College of Optical Sciences at The University of Arizona. "The scholarship established by VIAVI will provide critical, much-needed support to graduate students and help us in our mission of ensuring the future talent pipeline in optics."

About the University of Arizona James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences

The James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences, since its start as the Optical Sciences Center in 1964, has been shaping the future by offering high-quality instruction, cutting-edge research and a solid commitment to the development of the optics industry. OSC remains dedicated to providing the state of Arizona and the nation with an internationally pre-eminent program in all aspects of the study of light. For more information, please visit www.optics.arizona.edu or call 520-621-6997.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

VIAVI Press & Industry Analysts

Amit Malhotra

+1 (202) 341-8624

[email protected]

VIAVI Investor Relations

Bill Ong

+1 (408) 404-4512

[email protected]

University of Arizona Wyant College of Optical Sciences

Amee Hennig

[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=SF12995&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-establishes-scholarship-honoring-optics-pioneer-dr-h-angus-macleod-at-the-university-of-arizona-wyant-college-of-optical-sciences-301382341.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF12995&Transmission_Id=202109220630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF12995&DateId=20210922
