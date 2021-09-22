Logo
Walker & Dunlop Completes Sale and Financing for Best-in-Class Multifamily Property in LA's Thriving Warner Center

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it completed the sale and financing for Hanover Warner Center, a 395-unit, Class A multifamily property in Los Angeles, California that was completed in 2020. The newly constructed seven-story building is located in the rapidly evolving Warner Center neighborhood, home to the city's largest Specific Plan which is expected to receive roughly $7 billion in total private and public investment when completed.

Walker_Dunlop_LA_Warner_Center.jpg

Walker & Dunlop's Blake Rogers, Hunter Combs, Alexandra Caniglia, and Javier Rivera represented the sellers, The Hanover Company and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Craig West and Justin Nelson, who specialize in multifamily finance at Walker & Dunlop, worked alongside the team to arrange acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bell Partners.

Hanover Warner Center features bespoke, best-in-class unit interior finishes and a robust amenity package, including a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, two rooftop sundecks, theater, grilling stations, and a fire pit. The community offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceiling heights. Premium finishes include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and in-unit washers and dryers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $4.74 billion in property sales volume in the first half of 2021. The firm was also the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, read our recently-released Summer 2021 Multifamily Outlook Report.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

favicon.png?sn=PH14886&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-completes-sale-and-financing-for-best-in-class-multifamily-property-in-las-thriving-warner-center-301382240.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH14886&Transmission_Id=202109220635PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH14886&DateId=20210922
