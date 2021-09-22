Logo
BD Joins the Race to Zero: Largest Alliance Dedicated to Achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2050

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Signs Business Ambition for 1.5°C, Committing to Scope 1, 2 and 3 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets in Line with 1.5°C Emissions Scenarios in Order to Reach Science-Based Net Zero Emissions by 2050

PR Newswire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, with support from a number of partners including Global Citizen, is proud to announce the company has officially signed on to the Race to Zero via the most ambitious Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Business Ambition for 1.5C, and this milestone will be celebrated on September 25, 2021 at Global Citizen LIVE.

BD_building.jpg

The Business Ambition for 1.5C was established in 2019 in response to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), warning that global warming must not exceed 1.5°C to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change. It calls for all members to pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 by setting 1.5C science targets. The IPCC issued a report in 2021 that again emphasized the deadly effects of climate change and dire need to address it. By signing the Business Ambition for 1.5C, BD also joins the Race to Zero, an international network of leaders from businesses, cities, regions and investors working towards zero carbon recovery.

"We are committed to using our scale and influence to help address climate change and its effect on our environment and health systems around the world," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president, BD. "We are reducing the environmental impact of our product portfolio by changing the way we approach plastics and packaging materials, and working closely with our supply chain partners to reduce our carbon footprint. We are taking the next step by joining the Race to Zero and setting science-based targets to help address the worst effects of climate change – including the irreversible harm to human health – particularly in vulnerable people and populations."

In 2020, BD committed to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 46% by 2030 (from a 2019 baseline) and to be carbon neutral across its direct operations by 2040. By signing the Business Ambition for 1.5C commitment, BD has also committed to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions in line with 1.5C emissions scenarios by 2050.

For more information about the company's commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, please review BD's 2020 Sustainability report and 2019 Climate Management report: https://www.bd.com/en-us/company/sustainability-at-bd.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the company's control, including without limitation, challenges relating to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, and products, and other factors listed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. BD expressly disclaims any undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements set forth herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts:




Media:

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick

Nadia Goncalves

BD Public Relations

BD Investor Relations

858-617-2361

201-847-5934

[email protected]

[email protected]

BD_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY14923&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-joins-the-race-to-zero-largest-alliance-dedicated-to-achieving-net-zero-emissions-by-2050-301382221.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY14923&Transmission_Id=202109220650PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY14923&DateId=20210922
