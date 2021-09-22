Oppenheimer Continues To Grow Its Global Consumer Investment Banking Group With Appointment Of Jean-Marie Gianni As Managing Director

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oppenheimer Continues To Grow Its Global Consumer Investment Banking Group With Appointment Of Jean-Marie Gianni As Managing Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Addition of Veteran Banker with Global Industry Relationships Further Accelerates Group's Momentum in Health & Beauty, Personal Care, Health and Wellness-Focused Food & Beverage and Other Segments

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer& Co. Inc., a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the continued build-out of its Global Consumer Investment Banking Group with the appointment of Jean-Marie Gianni as a Managing Director, based in New York. Mr. Gianni will report to Emmanuel Durand, Global Head of Consumer Investment Banking, and Rita Dagdelen-Keskinyan, Head of North America Consumer Investment Banking.

Mrs. Dagdelen-Keskinyan said, "We are very pleased and excited to welcome Jean-Marie to our Global Consumer Investment Banking team. Jean-Marie's respected industry insight, experience and well-established relationships in the Health & Beauty / Personal Care consumer segments will complement and enhance the growth of our broader Consumer coverage into optimal adjacencies, including health and wellness-focused food & beverage and cannabis / CBD coverage in North America. Jean-Marie will also help us further our penetration in these new segments on a cross-border basis, specifically in the UK and Europe."

Along with the addition of Managing Director James Murray to Oppenheimer's Global Consumer Investment Banking team in London last November, today's announcement demonstrates the firm's ongoing commitment to building its Consumer group through selective hiring of senior banking talent. Mr. Gianni and the other members of the Group will work in concert with Oppenheimer's leading middle-market M&A and equity capital markets capabilities while also leveraging the strengths of the firm's equity research platform to drive continued growth in the consumer segment.

Mr. Gianni joins Oppenheimer with over 15 years of experience in providing strategic advice to an extensive range of clients in both the Health & Beauty and Personal Care markets. He will be primarily focused on the North American market while also working closely with Oppenheimer's Consumer Investment Banking team in London to expand Oppenheimer's coverage in this segment.

Mr. Gianni started his investment banking career at Lazard in Paris and New York and continued subsequently at Moelis & Co., where he was a senior member of the firm's Health & Beauty and Personal Care advisory practice. He has advised on over $50 billion worth of closed transactions, representing private and public companies, entrepreneurs and private equity clients.

Oppenheimer's ongoing, focused expansion of its senior investment banking leadership and expertise across key industries and sectors, coupled with continual investment in its leading equity research capabilities, has been one of the primary drivers of the firm's record-setting investment banking results over the past two years. Full-year investment banking revenue of $222.3 million for 2020 increased 76% over 2019, while the division's revenue increased 219% through the first half of 2021 versus the same period in 2020, to $229.2 million.

Mrs. Dagdelen-Keskinyan concluded, "Oppenheimer is committed to the continued expansion of its global investment banking capabilities and to servicing the needs of its corporate and private equity clients by providing seamless coverage across the globe. We welcome Jean-Marie to the team, and we look forward to driving continued success in the years ahead."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

Media Contact:
Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan
Haven Tower Group LLC
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852
[email protected] or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF14267&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer-continues-to-grow-its-global-consumer-investment-banking-group-with-appointment-of-jean-marie-gianni-as-managing-director-301382305.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF14267&Transmission_Id=202109220600PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF14267&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment