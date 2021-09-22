Akoya Biosciences Appoints Diagnostics Industry Pioneer Myla Lai-Goldman, MD, to its Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. ( AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the appointment of Myla Lai-Goldman, MD, a true pioneer and leader in the diagnostic industry, to its board of directors.



“It is an honor to join the board of Akoya, a company that is providing innovative spatial biology solutions with the potential to transform the life sciences market,” said Dr. Lai-Goldman. “Akoya’s platforms provide an unprecedented capability to understand the relationship of cells to their tumor microenvironment, and span applications from discovery and clinical research. The groundbreaking discoveries emanating from this work could dramatically increase our understanding of patient response to therapy and ultimately improve standard of care.”

Dr. Lai-Goldman has extensive experience in all aspects of the diagnostics industry. From 1990 to 2008, Dr. Lai-Goldman held various roles including Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) and its predecessor company, Roche Biomedical Laboratories, Inc. During her tenure at LabCorp, she led all clinical, scientific, and medical activities, including the introduction of more than 400 clinical assays. Her experience includes the development of partnerships, licensing, and acquisitions. Dr. Lai‐Goldman is currently the Chair of GeneCentric Therapeutics, a precision medicine company, which she co-founded and previously served as CEO and President. She is also a venture partner with Hatteras Venture Partners and managing partner of Personalized Science, LLC, a diagnostic consulting company that she founded in 2008. Board-certified in both anatomic and clinical pathology, she received her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“We are excited and honored to have Myla join the board of Akoya as the company embarks on a new phase of growth,” said Brian McKelligon, the CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “Myla is an established leader and visionary in the life sciences and diagnostics markets. Her experience leading organizations in all phases of diagnostic testing, from discovery to development and commercialization, will help Akoya achieve its ultimate goal of improving patients’ lives.”

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9e7c63d-6047-47ab-bf73-f9f676762989

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Akoya Biosciences

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

[email protected]