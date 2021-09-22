Logo
NevGold Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB and Receives DTC Eligibility

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (

NAUFF, Financial) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading under the symbol “NAUFF” on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) effective September 22, 2021. The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the “DTC”) full-service eligibility in the United States, making the Company’s stock more accessible to U.S. retail and institutional investors.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “Listing on the OTCQB, along with our Frankfurt, Germany listing, enables our U.S. and European shareholders to more effectively participate in trading NevGold shares and will increase liquidity in multiple jurisdictions. With our Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, we expect to attract many U.S.-based retail and institutional investors who are interested in exposure to gold resource development and exploration within the United States. We are aggressively pushing forward with our first active drilling campaign of 10,000 meters at Limousine Butte, which is expected to start in the coming weeks, and we are advancing Cedar Wash to start drilling the project before the end of 2021. We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada, U.S., and Germany as we proceed into a highly active period for the company.”

The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "NAUFF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities offers a more efficient, lower-cost settlement process for investors and brokers.

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at [email protected], call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project in Southeast BC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

