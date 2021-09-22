Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills

%3Cb%3EHelbiz+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, together with the biggest names in technology, will take part in this year’s annual, invitation-only CODE conference hosted by Kara Swisher and VOX Media.

As the only micro-mobility company at the event, Helbiz will showcase its new “Helbiz One” e-scooter, intended for sale, designed in collaboration with international design house, Pininfarina. Each Helbiz One device will feature a city, sport and eco-mode driving option, and will come equipped with front and rear shock absorbers, LED indicator lights and display, a dedicated smartphone app, and a Bluetooth system. All Helbiz One e-scooters are manufactured in Italy and will be available for consumer purchase in 2022. Helbiz will also display its larger fleet of e-bikes, e-scooters and e-mopeds at the event, offering safe test drives for CODE attendees.

Helbiz strives to solve first-and-last-mile mobility needs with minimal impact on the environment and is working towards its goal of reaching a net-zero emission target by 2022. This year, CODE will focus on a variety of topics including technology, climate change, education, the stock market, and so much more, which will provide Helbiz with the platform to highlight its sustainability efforts and ongoing mission to create greener cities with less congestion, noise and pollution.

“We are excited to take part in this year’s CODE conference and to officially present the new Helbiz One e-scooter, designed for consumer purchase by Pininfarina,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. “As the micro-mobility market continues to grow, it is proving to be an essential mode of transportation in congested cities. We look forward to showcasing our safe, sustainable and innovative micro-mobility innovations at CODE and welcome attendees to join us for a ride.”

CODE is an annual invitation-only conference that convenes the biggest executive leaders, promising entrepreneurs and distinguished influencers from tech. Attendees gather for networking purposes and to hear in-depth conversations between the tech titans who are shaping our future. CODE 2021 will take place in Beverly Hills from September 27-29, 2021.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

