Hims & Hers Expands Customizable, Compounded Skincare Offerings With Hims Overnight Anti-Aging Duo, Hers Clear Skin System

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hims+%26amp%3B+Hers+Health%2C+Inc. (“Hims & Hers”) (NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, recently launched Hims+Overnight+Anti-Aging+Duo and a customized Hers+Clear+Skin+System.

“Skincare is a lifelong journey and certainly not a one-size-fits-all proposition,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. “We have worked hand-in-hand with experienced dermatologists to offer customizable prescription creams that can be used both individually and in combination with other Hims & Hers skincare offerings so our customers have the opportunity to experience their best skin possible.”

Hims Overnight Anti-Aging Duo was developed with dermatologists to combat wrinkles and sun damage while moisturizing and nourishing skin. It includes a customizable prescription Anti-Aging Cream mixed with three clinical ingredients and available in three different strengths, as well as the nonprescription Goodnight Wrinkle Cream made with hyaluronic acid. Both the customizable prescription Anti-Aging Cream and Goodnight Wrinkle Cream will also continue to be available for purchase individually on ForHims.com. Those consumers looking to purchase the prescription cream -- as part of the Duo or individually -- will need to first complete a consultation with a healthcare provider through the Hims & Hers platform to see if a prescription treatment is medically recommended and will be able to purchase the prescription cream only if deemed appropriate by the healthcare provider. The Goodnight Wrinkle Cream is available for purchase directly from Hims without a prescription.

Hers’ Clear Skin System provides consumers with the ability to have both clean and hydrated skin with the support of an experienced medical professional. If appropriate, customers can receive a customizable prescription acne cream tailored to their individual needs with a blend of up to five powerhouse ingredients: tretinoin, clindamycin, azelaic acid, zinc pyrithione and niacinamide, as well as the Deep Sea Cleanser, a gentle, hydrating cleanser made with red seaweed extract and rosehip; and the Tidal Wave Moisturizer, made with hyaluronic acid and squalane to hydrate without clogging pores.

For more information on Hims skincare, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forhims.com%2Fskin-care and on Hers skincare, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forhers.com%2Fskin-care.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922005064r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005064/en/

