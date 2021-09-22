Logo
Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (:SAR), a business development company, will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021 on October 5, 2021, after market close. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on October 6, 2021. Details for the conference call are provided below.

Who:Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Michael J. Grisius, Chief Investment Officer
Henri J. Steenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
When:Wednesday, October 6, 2021
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
How:Call: Interested parties may participate by dialing (877) 312-9208 (U.S. and Canada) or (678) 224-7872 (outside U.S. and Canada).
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (outside U.S. and Canada), passcode for both replay numbers: 6767044.
Webcast: Interested parties may access a simultaneous webcast of the call and find the Q2 2022 presentation by going to the “Events & Presentations” section of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s investor relations website, http://ir.saratogainvestmentcorp.com/events-presentations
Information:Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021 will be filed on October 5, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Saratoga Investment Corp.
Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment's objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $650 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") fund. It also owns 52% of the Class F and 100% of the subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company's diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

Contact: Henri Steenkamp
Saratoga Investment Corp.
212-906-7800

Roland Tomforde
Broadgate Consultants
212-232-2222

