US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. ( UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and UAV instrumentation, recently announced the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $352,558 compared to $302,201 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 16.7%
  • The overall increase in sales principally due to US Nuclear starting to recover from the impact of COVID-19
  • Selling, general, and administrative expense were $620,854 compared to $346,203 for the same period in 2020; the increase of $274,651 or 79.3% was principally due to an increase in stock-based compensation.
  • During the three months ended June 30, 2021, stock-based compensation was $166,650 compared to $0 during the same period in 2020
  • Other expense was $817,314, a decrease of $875,021 from other income of $57,707 for the same period in 2020. The decrease was due to an equity write down on investments in 2021 offset by a decrease in the amortization of the debt discount associated with the convertible debenture and by the change in the value of the derivative liability
  • Net loss of $1,282,312 compared to $145,117 for the same period in 2020

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:
“We are pleased to announce that our sales revenue is continuing to steadily increase as we recover from the impact of COVID-19. We will be exceptionally busy the rest of the year, with many new sales booked in the second quarter, as well working on government fiscal year-end contracts due by September 30, and the calendar year-end which are both productive times for us. On other news fronts, we are excited about being shortlisted to progress into the next round of the ‘Charge On Innovation Challenge’ which aims to electrify ultra-class mining trucks to operate on electric power instead of diesel. Our proposal is based around using Grapheton’s novel supercapacitor technology, and numerical simulations of the entire system are promising. The next stage is comprised of a pitch-session, with final submission in November, and patrons identifying solutions in December 2021.”

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2021202020212020
Sales$ 352,558$ 302,201$ 770,382$ 624,440
Cost of sales 196,702 158,822 413,354 314,734
Gross profit 155,856 143,379 357,028 309,706
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses 620,854 346,203 1,481,005 1,241,045
Total operating expenses 620,854 346,203 1,481,005 1,241,045
Loss from operations (464,998) (202,824) (1,123,977) (931,339)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense (4,033) (12,151) (6,856) (25,546)
Change in value of derivative liability - 146,997 - 9,835
Amortization of debt discount - (74,897) - (242,387)
Equity loss in investment (813,281) (2,242) (815,040) (3,049)
Total other income (expense) (817,314) 57,707 (821,896) (261,147)
Loss before provision for income taxes (1,282,312) (145,117) (1,945,873) (1,192,486)
Provision for income taxes - - - -
Net loss$ (1,282,312)$ (145,117)$ (1,945,873)$ (1,192,486)
Deemed dividend for downround provision in warrants (52,861) - (52,861) -
Net loss attributed to common stockholders$ (1,335,173)$ (145,117)$ (1,998,734)$ (1,192,486)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 27,526,920 21,647,837 26,645,215 21,103,582
Loss per shares - basic and diluted$ (0.05)$ (0.01)$ (0.08)$ (0.06)

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. ( UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzMDExNiM0NDE3NDg5IzUwMDAzMjA5MA==
US-Nuclear-Corp-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment