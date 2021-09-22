Logo
Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Names its First Three Distributors to its Network of Security and Ballistic-Resistant Window Film Providers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

C-Bond’s Ballistic-Resistant Film System, Validated to Provide NIJ Level I, Level II, and Level IIA Protection, Addresses the Growing Need for Security Film Due to an Increase in Looting, Rioting, and Shootings

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced its Patriot Glass Solutions division has added three new distributors to its network of security and ballistic-resistant window film providers. The well-established distributors are geographically diverse, located in certain markets in Colorado, California, Michigan, Texas, Utah, Kansas, and Missouri.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar or “green” film, anti-eavesdropping film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

The new distributors are West Michigan Glass Coatings, which covers territories in Grand Rapids and Detroit; Scottish Window Tinting LLC, which operates throughout Colorado, Texas, Utah, Kansas, and Missouri; and Glass Armor, LLC, which operates as part of Nu-Vue Window Films in San Diego, CA and the surrounding areas.

“When we acquired A1 Glass Coating and established Patriot Glass Solutions, it became our goal to grow our network of premier installers of our ballistic-resistant and security window film,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “The installation of our ballistic-resistant film, which is certified to NIJ Level I, Level II and Level IIA standards is specialized, and we have a high degree of confidence in these companies, which are all well regarded and established in their respective areas.”

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 16, 2021, May 14, 2021, and November 16, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:
Allison Tomek
C-Bond Systems
6035 South Loop East
Houston, TX 77033
[email protected]
Brokers and Analysts:
Chesapeake Group
410-825-3930
[email protected]

