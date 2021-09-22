Repeat: St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) Update on 2021 Drilling Campaign at the Florin Project, Yukon Territory, Canada

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Repeat: St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) Update on 2021 Drilling Campaign at the Florin Project, Yukon Territory, Canada

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Drilling focused on expanding the 2.47Moz gold inferred mineral resource at the Florin Project
  • Seven out of 18 planned 2021 campaign coring holes drilled so far
  • Logging shows potential mineralization comparable to logs from previous campaigns
  • Field team locates two historic high-grade adit workings on the property

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) ( LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that the 2021 campaign has been directed towards drilling further mineralization in order to increase the overall 2.47Moz gold inferred resource (2.47-million-ounce inferred gold resource (170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45g/t Au with a 0.30g/t Au cut-off) at the Florin Project in the Yukon.

The program has focused on areas adjacent to the existing inferred resource in areas where anomalous gold results have been returned from soil sampling in previous seasons.

In spite of only having a week in which to mobilize, late in the field season, the team at Florin have managed to drill 1,275m in seven holes so far, with platforms prepared for another 11 holes in the immediate area of the inferred resource.

Assay results are not expected for several weeks. The summary logs from all these holes describe intervals of fine-grained sulphides hosted in intrusive and meta-sedimentary rocks, typical of the known, mineralized lithologies in the project. Any holes that remain undrilled this season will be prioritized when the field season re-opens in Q2, next year.

In parallel, a prospecting drive has started to map sites of historic artisanal mining identified next to dumps that have yielded gold-bearing grab samples. These areas are under investigation to better understand the mechanisms that concentrate higher grades of mineralization in and around the Florin intrusive.

In the meantime, satellite imagery has been ordered to guide prospecting, mapping and sampling in order to better understand the distribution of mineralization in and around the Florin intrusion.

CEO George Drazenovic, commented: “We are pleased with the start-up progress on the Q3 2021 core drilling campaign at the Florin Project which is targeting areas adjacent to known gold mineralization with the intention of adding ounces to the existing inferred Resource figure of 2.47Moz Au. The prospecting campaign being undertaken in tandem aims to identify new areas of mineralization which will be the target of future drill campaigns along with the West and Treadwell Zones. In the background, we welcome the ongoing support of Resource Geologist Trevor Rabb at Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. who is consolidating the existing database, ready to include upcoming assay results from this season’s drill campaign”.

The technical information included in this news release has been prepared, supervised, and approved by Dr. Stewart A Jackson, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and technical advisor to the Company.

For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

For further information, please contact:
George Drazenovic, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 (800) 278-2152
Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: completion of the Offering; the timing and size of the Offering; the timing and receipt of approval from the TSXV for the Offering; the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering and all other statements that are not historical facts, particularly statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by management of the Company at the relevant time in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information or if management’s beliefs, estimates, assumptions or opinions change, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results, performance, achievements, and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors outlined in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 26, 2021 (the “AIF”) filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in its AIF on SEDAR are not exhaustive and other factors could materially affect its results.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to consider all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Attachments

ti?nf=ODMzMDIxMSM0NDE3NzEwIzUwMDA3OTI2Mw==
St-James-Gold-Corp-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment