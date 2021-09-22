Logo
Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) ( CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Jennifer Kim, Vice President, Equity Research, at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. ET. Checkpoint management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors section of Checkpoint’s website, https://ir.checkpointtx.com/event-calendar/default.aspx, for approximately 30 days following the meeting.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in Waltham, MA and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. ( FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our plans to submit one or more Biologics License Applications and seek approvals for cosibelimab, statements regarding the potential differentiation of cosibelimab, including a potentially favorable safety profile as compared to the currently available anti-PD-1 therapies, statements relating to the half-life and functional Fc domain of cosibelimab translating into potential enhanced efficacy, statements relating to the timing of the completion of enrollment and full top-line results, statements relating to how long we believe our cash will fund our operations, any statements relating to our growth strategy, product development programs and commercial prospects, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks that regulatory authorities will not accept an application for approval of cosibelimab based on data from the ongoing Phase 1 study; risks relating to our growth strategy and commercial prospects; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7577
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Eddie Kraft
Gregory FCA
(212) 398-9680
[email protected]

